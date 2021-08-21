JNTU-K constitutes Committee to probe ‘honeymoon’ in university guesthouse

JNTU campus at Kakinada in East Godavari district. Photo: Special Arrangement

KAKINADA:

21 August 2021 17:31 IST

State Women Commission swings into action, to seek a report from APSCHE.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-Kakinada) authorities on Saturday constituted a five-member Committee to inquire into the issue of using the university guest house for celebrating ‘honeymoon’ by a couple for two days.

According to JNTU-Kakinada Registrar Prof. R. Srinivasa Rao, Women Empowerment Cell (JNTU-K) Director A. Swarna Kumari had obtained permission for the two-day accommodation in the university guest house. However, a couple had reportedly celebrated their honeymoon in the same rooms allotted to Ms. Swarna Kumari on August 18 and 19.

In a video that has gone viral on August 20, the room in the guest house was seen decorated with flowers, sending a shock to the JNTU-K fraternity and students.

Advertising

Advertising

The preliminary inquiry conducted by the university authorities has established that the family members and friends of the couple had stayed in the two more rooms in the same guest house without any official permission.

Prof. Srinivasa Rao has stated that he had inspected the guesthouse on Saturday and inquired with the guesthouse staff about the incident.

Registrar Prof. R. Srinivasa Rao told The Hindu on Saturday: “The five-member Committee has been constituted and headed by JNTU-K Rector G. V. R. Prasada Raju. The committee has been tasked with submitting a report within two days. We will submit an action taken report on the issue to the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) next week”.

Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Women Chairperson Vasireddy Padma has condemned the act of using the university guest house for such (honeymoon) purposes.

Ms. Padma told The Hindu: “The Commission has heard about the issue through media on Saturday. We will seek details on how the permission has been granted to provide accommodation in the university guest house for non-academic purposes”.

“The preliminary understanding is that the permission is against the university guidelines. The proceedings will be issued to the APSCHE for a detailed report on the issue and further action”, added Ms. Padma.