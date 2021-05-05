JNTU-K campus converted into 1000-bed COVID facility

6,000 beds arranged at three centres to meet demand: Collector

As cases surge in the district, the State government has converted the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-Kakinada) campus into a 1000-bed COVID Care Centre to accommodate patients with mild or moderate symptoms.

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy and Kakinada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar on Tuesday inaugurated the centre on the JNTU-K campus and services began on Tuesday. Patients who do not have facilities to isolate at home would be sheltered here. They would be only shifted to the government hospital on doctors’ recommendation.

“The requirement of beds in the COVID Care Centres is growing by the day. As many as 6,000 beds have been arranged in the three COVID Care Centres set up at JNTU-K, Bodasakkurru that covers the Konaseema region and Bommuru that covers the Rajamahendravaram and surrounding areas,” said Mr. Muralidhar. The district has 72 designated COVID hospitals.

By Tuesday, only two Intensive Critical Care(ICU) beds were vacant of the total capacity of 62 at the Government General Hospital (GGH-Kakinada). In case of beds with oxygen supply, a total of 111 beds are vacant of the total 794 beds.

In Rajamahendravaram, the District Government Hospital has stopped admitting new patients as all 53 ICU beds and all 347 beds with oxygen supply have been occupied.