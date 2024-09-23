ADVERTISEMENT

JNTU-GV Vice-Chancellor receives outstanding leadership legacy award

Published - September 23, 2024 05:58 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

JNTU-Gurajada-Vizianagaram Vice-Chancellor D. Rajaya Lakshmi received outstanding leadership legacy award from the Council for Skills and Competencies in a meeting organised virtually, according to a press release from the university on Monday. The organisation located in Visakhapatnam encourages experts in various fields after observing their dedicated work and reforms taken up in education and other subjects.

Senior Learning Consultant Y. Ramamohana Rao lauded Ms. Rajya Lakshmi for introducing new courses and enabling students to update their knowledge with the establishment of advanced laboratories and full-fledged library on the campus. The faculty members congratulated Ms. Rajya Lakshmi for getting the award.

