GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JNTU-GV Vice-Chancellor receives outstanding leadership legacy award

Published - September 23, 2024 05:58 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

JNTU-Gurajada-Vizianagaram Vice-Chancellor D. Rajaya Lakshmi received outstanding leadership legacy award from the Council for Skills and Competencies in a meeting organised virtually, according to a press release from the university on Monday. The organisation located in Visakhapatnam encourages experts in various fields after observing their dedicated work and reforms taken up in education and other subjects.

Senior Learning Consultant Y. Ramamohana Rao lauded Ms. Rajya Lakshmi for introducing new courses and enabling students to update their knowledge with the establishment of advanced laboratories and full-fledged library on the campus. The faculty members congratulated Ms. Rajya Lakshmi for getting the award.

Published - September 23, 2024 05:58 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.