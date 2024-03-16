GIFT a SubscriptionGift
JNTU-GV Vice-Chancellor inaugurates BSNL incubation centre at SITAM in Vizianagaram

March 16, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
JNTU Gurajada- Vizianagaram Vice-Chancellor K. Venkata Subbaiah speaking after inaugurating BSNL incubation centre at SITAM on Saturday.

JNTU Gurajada- Vizianagaram Vice-Chancellor K. Venkata Subbaiah speaking after inaugurating BSNL incubation centre at SITAM on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

JNTU-Gurajada-Vizianagaram Vice-Chancellor K. Venkata Subbaiah on Saturday inaugurated BSNL’s Research and Incubation Centre in Satya Institute of Technology and Management of Vizianagaram(SITAM) in the presence of BSNL Principal General Manager G. Adam and SITAM’s Director Majji Sasibhusana Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the incubation centre would provide a great opportunity for students to do research and enhance their skills. Deputy General Manager of BSNL M. Satya Prasad said that telecom industry was witnessing unprecedented changes, providing many job opportunities for engineering students. The college Principal D.V. Ramamurthy, ECE Department head T.D.V.A. Naidu and others were present.

