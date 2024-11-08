JNTU-GV to hone communication skills of rural students

JNTU-GV Vice-Chancellor D. Rajyalakshmi on Friday said special training programmes would be conducted for students to improve their communication and technical skills.

Speaking at the Freshers’ Day function at St. Theressa Institute of Engineering and Technology at Garividi in the district, she said that every college affiliated to the university should make students focus on certificate courses apart from regular academic studies to meet the expectations of the industries. She also stressed the need for teaching faculty to improve their skills and knowledge.

Avanthi group chairperson Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that the management was giving priority to campus selections.

The college principal Jashuva Jayaprasad, M. Mahesh, director A. Chandrasekhar, vice-principal B. Venkata Ramana and others were present.