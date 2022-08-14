JNTU conducts 5K run in Kakinada

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-Kakinada) on Sunday conducted a 5K run here marking the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The run covered the Indian Medical Association building, Rangaraya Medical College Stadium, Bhanugudi Junction, Nagamalli Thota area and the JNTU main campus. Vice-Chancellor G.V.R. Prasada Rao flagged off the run conducted under the aegis of the University National Social Service wing. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM Andhra Pradesh Independence Day