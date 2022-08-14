JNTU conducts 5K run in Kakinada

T. Appala Naidu KAKINADA
August 14, 2022 20:15 IST

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-Kakinada) on Sunday conducted a 5K run here marking the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. 

The run covered the Indian Medical Association building, Rangaraya Medical College Stadium, Bhanugudi Junction, Nagamalli Thota area and the JNTU main campus. 

Vice-Chancellor G.V.R. Prasada Rao flagged off the run conducted under the aegis of the University National Social Service wing.

