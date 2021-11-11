JNTU cancels examinations

ANANTAPUR

11 November 2021 22:15 IST

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur, has announced the closure of all colleges affiliated to it in the State on Friday and Saturday in view of the rain on Thursday and prediction of further rains. Controller of examinations Keshava Reddy Eddula announced the cancellation of the M.Tech and M. Pharm examinations including the ‘Last Chance’, and said new dates would announced later.

