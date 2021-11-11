The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur, has announced the closure of all colleges affiliated to it in the State on Friday and Saturday in view of the rain on Thursday and prediction of further rains. Controller of examinations Keshava Reddy Eddula announced the cancellation of the M.Tech and M. Pharm examinations including the ‘Last Chance’, and said new dates would announced later.
JNTU cancels examinations
ANANTAPUR,
November 11, 2021 22:15 IST
