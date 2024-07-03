ADVERTISEMENT

JNTU-Anantapuram suspends admissions to eight engineering colleges

Published - July 03, 2024 06:19 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Action comes after fact-finding committee learns that the colleges were not complying with the university guidelines; show cause notice issues to college managements

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

A view of JNTU-Anantapuram campus. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Anantapuram (JNTU-A) has suspended admissions to eight engineering colleges under its jurisdiction, for not following the admission guidelines.

There is a possibility of cancelling the seats in these colleges if the guidelines are not properly followed by the management, according to officials. A clear picture, however, is expected only after the admission process is over.

Of the 75 colleges under the university nine were declared invalid earlier. Currently, the JNTU-A has decided to allow 58 colleges to proceed with the admissions.

The JNTUA appointed a fact-finding committee that inspected 66 colleges this year and found eight colleges, including two colleges in Anantapur district, two in Nellore, one in Chittoor, one in Kadapa, and two in Madanapalle, were not up to the standards.

The governing body issued show cause notices to these eight colleges, seeking explanations for the deficiencies and non-adherence to standards during the inspections.

The university authorities maintained that further action would be based on the explanation given by the respective colleges.

The 66 colleges under JNTU University had 43,000 seats last year. This year, with the addition of new computer courses, the strength rose to about 50,000.

Based on the report of the fact-finding committee, the governing body decided to allow admissions only to colleges that are following the rules.

