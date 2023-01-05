ADVERTISEMENT

JNTU, Anantapur student ends life

January 05, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla

A second year student of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur, K. Chanikya Nanda Reddy, 19, reportedly ended his life in his college hostel in the early hours of January 5 (Thursday). At around 5.30 a.m., he left a note for his friends. 

The police said that the reason behind the student resorting to the extreme step could not be established conclusively, even as his parents lodged a complaint. “However, the only suspicion as of now is financial difficulty in the family,” the police said.

Chanikya secured 9.8 CGPA in the Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE) first year and seemed happy in the hostel on January 4 (Wednesday) night when he was talking to his roommates in the hostel.  

University Registrar Chundupalli Sashidhar said there was no reason to believe it was due to ragging.

For those having suicidal tendencies, there is always someone to talk to. Call 100 or 9989819191 or send an email to ananthapuramupolice@gmail.com for help.

