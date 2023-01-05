ADVERTISEMENT

JNTU Anantapur student ends his life

January 05, 2023 10:46 am | Updated 10:46 am IST - ANANTAPUR

At 5.30 a.m. he has sent a parting message “Bye” to his friends.

Ramesh Susarla

Chanakya (19), a second year student of Jawharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur, ended his life at the college hostel, in the early hours of Thursday (January 5.)

Anantapur One Town Circle Inspector I. Ravi Shankar Reddy said that the reason for taking this extreme decision could not be identified. He was a very good student securing 9.8 GPA in the Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE) first year and seemed happy in the hostel on Wednesday night, talking to his roommates. At 5.30 a.m. he has sent a parting message “Bye” to his friends.

According to his friends, Chanakya, hailing from Udaigiri in Nellore District, did not have any love affair to suspect the act on that count. The University Registrar Chundupalli Sashidhar said there was no reason to believe it to be due to ragging. College principal, warden and other officials reached the hostel immediately on learning about the incident. Parents of Chanakya have been informed and are likely to reach Anantapur by afternoon. The body has been shifted to GGH Mortuary.

For those having suicidal tendencies there is always someone to talk to. Call 100 or 9989819191 or reach over email: ananthapuramupolice@gmail.com in Anantapur.

