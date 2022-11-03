JNTU-A signs MoU with Singapore firm for certification programme

Students will be trained in soft skills and coding, says Vice-Chancellor G. Ranga Janardhana

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Anantapur (JNTU-A) has entered into an agreement with Singapore-based Tuple Technologies Private Limited to offer a certification programme to students and faculty members of the university in online and offline modes.

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the students would be trained in soft skills and coding. Workshops and training programmes on advanced technologies will help students secure higher pay packages during placement, Vice-Chancellor G. Ranga Janardhana said.

A release from the JNTUA on November 3 (Thursday) said that the MoU was an extension of the earlier pact signed for two years. The Vice-Chancellor said that such MoUs would be help students hone their skills and employability and the faculty to upgrade their knowledge in the latest fields of technology.

The MoU documents were signed by S.V. Krishana, co-founder and director of Tuple Technologies Private Limited and university Registrar C. Sashidhar.