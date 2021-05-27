JNTU-A professordies of COVID

27 May 2021 23:13 IST

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur Mechanical Engineering professor M. Yohan, who was recently appointed Director and Officer on Special Duty to the Vice-Chancellor, succumbed to the coronavirus infection on Thursday. He is survived by his two sons.

Vice-Chancellor G. Ranga Janardhan and Rector M. Vijayakumar and Registrar C. Sashidhar condoled the death at a meeting. on the university premises and said that Yohan had been serving the University Engineering College and the university in various capacities for the past 35 years.

