JNTU-A professor receives patent for his self-healing baterial concrete

February 14, 2023 06:59 am | Updated 06:59 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Three professors of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur received an Indian patent for the method they developed for the preparation of bacterial concrete with self-healing abilities.

Led by H. Sudarsana Rao, Professor of Civil Engineering of JNTU College of Engineering Anantapur, Professor Vaishali G Ghorpade, and research scholar Ramesh Vattikundala have filed for the patent.

The bacterial concrete prepared using the method exhibits good self-healing of cracks along with improved compressive strength and improved strength regain ability as compared with normal concrete and concrete repaired with other technologies, said Mr. H Sudarsana Rao.

Bacillus bacterial species from sewage habitats are employed for making the concrete which is a mixture of cement and water, and aggregates. The paste coats the surface of the aggregates.