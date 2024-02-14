ADVERTISEMENT

Jnana Saraswati temples witness unprecedented rush on Vasanta Panchami day

February 14, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kids undergoing Aksharabhyasam at the Jnana Saraswati temple in Vizianagaram on Wednesday.

Jnana Saraswati temples, both in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam witnessed unprecedented rush on Wednesday, with devotees offering special prayers to the Goddess Saraswati on the occasion of Vasanta Panchami. The Sarada Seva Sangham made elaborate arrangements for parents and kids who attended for Aksharabhyasams, an initiation of education.

The traffic police department, controlled traffic at the Ring Road areas following the arrival of devotees from all parts of North Andhra region and Odisha. Over 2,000 parents accompanied kids for the Aksharabhyasams.

Indian Red Cross Society chairperson and Vinayaka Panchayatana Alayam’s trustee P. Jaganmohana Rao and others coordinated Aksharabhyasams in the temple at PN Colony in Vizianagaram. Mr. Jaganmohana Rao said that tokens were issued to the devotees a few days ago to ensure order during the initiation of education for the kids.

