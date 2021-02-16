Jnana Saraswati temples wear festive look on the day of Vasanta Panchami

Srikakulam

16 February 2021 14:10 IST

Sri Jnana Saraswati temples located both in Vizinagaram and Srikakulam districts wore festive look with the celebration of Vasanta Panchami which is considered to be the most auspiciousd day for Aksharabhyasams, introducing world of letters to kids.

The famous Jnana Saraswati temple located in Ring Road of Vizianagaram was busy with many devotional activities including Kumkumarchana, Tulabharam, Aradhana seva and Aksharabhyasams. The temple trustees Gudisha Srinivasa Rao, G. Shiva Kumar made elaborate arrangements for Akshrabhyasams for nearly 4000 students in the premises. They said that Annadanam was organised for the devotees as many of them had come from far away places.

Hundreds of students attended for Akshrabhyasams in Jnana Saraswati temple which is located in the premises of Vinayaka Panchayatana Alayam in Srikakulam. The temple trustee P.Jaganmohana Rao and temple authorities made arrangements for hassle free Akshrabhyasams. Mr.Jaganmohana Rao thanked parents for observing COVID-19 protocol in spite of heavy rush in the temple.

