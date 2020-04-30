JMC Projects - SRM University gets British Council award

British Safety Council has applauded JMC Projects (India) Limited - SRM University AP for fostering a safe and healthy workplace at construction site.

The green campus of SRM AP, Andhra Pradesh, is in the process of expansion to ensure a place that continuously inspires and nurtures students. The buildings foster a new culture of learning that is multi-dimensional, global, social, experiential, and interactive.

Designed by Perkins + Will, the American architecture firm which specialises in educational institutions and has been involved in developing some of the marquee structures in this category, JMC Projects (India) Limited took up the monumental task of constructing the buildings of SRM AP.

British Safety Council has awarded the International Safety Award with Merit 2020 to JMC Projects (India) Limited - SRM University AP, for its commitment to keeping the workers and workplaces healthy and safe during the 2019 calendar year.

True dedication

The prestigious award recognises the organisations from around the world which have shown a true dedication to prioritising the safety of the workers and workplaces and have made outstanding advances to achieve it. It requires organisations to invest in workers’ health, safety, and well-being. The business leaders, managers, and staff play a crucial role in making health and safety a reality and inspiring their colleagues to do the same.

The joint venture of JMC Projects (India) Limited and SRM AP have pledged to continue maintaining the international standards in future.