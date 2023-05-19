JMC alumni of Acharya Nagarjuna University celebrate two decades of department’s founding

May 19, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - GUNTUR

The alumni of the Journalism and Mass Communication department of Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU), Guntur, celebrated the 20th year of the department’s founding here on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Head of the department Dr. G. Anita expressed satisfaction that the university produced over 1,000 graduates in a span of two decades by overcoming many hardships.

“The alumni of ANU are there in almost all media houses in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Some of the old students of ANU are working for the Central and State governments. In addition, the JMC department has awarded 11 Ph.Ds since 2013.” She added that the journalism students would have a bright future, provided that they maintained the skills fit for their rolls.

Dr. Madhu Babu, a faculty member, suggested that media houses encourage only qualified and skilled journalists, instead of offering the job to those without any journalism background. “We should have a Journalists Bar Council akin to the Bar Council. Once we have such an institution, then it would monitor the minimum standards in journalism,” he said.