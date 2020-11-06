J&K Lt. Governor lauds COVID-19 protocols at Tirumala

Initiatives taken by temple administration exceptional, he says

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Friday lauded the COVID-19 protocols followed by TTD and said was very impressed with the hygiene maintained atop the sacred shrine.

Speaking to media outside the temple, Mr. Sinha said, “I have come to this place many times in the past but the initiatives taken up by the temple administration in ensuring that no visiting devotee is affected by the virus is something I find exceptional”.

He is also said to have prayed to the deity to bless the country in successfully overcoming the pandemic.

Earlier Mr. Sinha was accorded a warm reception on his arrival at the ‘Mahadwaram’ (main entrance) and was led into the sanctum sanctorum where he paid obeisance to Lord Venkateswara.

The chief priest who honored him with a silk vastram also explained to him the significance of the deity and importance of the place while going around the inner precincts of the hill temple.

Later the priests showered Vedasirvachanams on him while the authorities presented the laddu prasadam and a memento of the deity.

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba reddy, Executive officer K.S. Jawahar reddy, Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy were among those present.