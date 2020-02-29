J&K is the best tourist destination, say Tourism officials

JKTDA CEO Nagendra Singh Jamwal (right), assistant director Javid (centre) and Indian Association of Tour Operators’ chairman Nasir Shah explaining the tourism facilities at different places in J&K, in Vijayawada on Friday.

VIJAYAWADA

29 February 2020 00:07 IST

Road show to be held in Vijayawada on March 2 to invite tourists, investors

Officials of the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Authority (JKTDA) and local tour operators opine that Jammu and Kashmir is the perfect place for nature lovers who can enjoy their visit to the region.

Tourists can enjoy visit to mountains, rivers, temples, lakes and the historic places in the State and Jammu and Kashmir is a perfect tourist destination throughout the year, the tour operators said.

JKTDA CEO (Business) and special officer of Surinsar Mansar Lake Nagendra Singh Jamwal said the situation in J&K and the neighbouring places was peaceful and the visitors could experience lush green nature.

“There is a rumour that the situation is Jammu and Kashmir is unstable after abrogation of Article 370, but it is not true. Lakhs of tourists are visiting the place every year which is blessed with mountains, valleys, lakes, wonderful gardens and pilgrim centres,” Mr. Singh said.

Surinsar Mansar Ramsar Lake Wildlife Sanctuary is a place to visit in which many species of birds, wild animals and flora and fauna could be seen in the lake, the CEO said.

He thanked the Andhra Pradesh government and the Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams (TTD) for establishing a Lord Venkateswara temple, which will become another tourist attraction for visitors.

Roadshow

Indian Association of Tour Operators chairman Nasir Shah said the JKTDA, tour operators, investors and travel operators would hold a roadshow in Vijayawada on March 2, to educate people on the beauty, peace and harmony prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir.

“I am in tourism sector for the last four decades in J&K. It is a place for adventure, devotional, heritage, honeymoon, trade, handicrafts and wildlife tourism,” Mr. Shah told The Hindu on Friday.

Kashmiri tour operators would interact with the local tour operators in Vijayawada and other neighbouring places and explain the best packages available in J&K. “We will invite the investors to come to J&K,” said JKTDA assistant director Javid.

High footfall

“In 2018 about 1.65 crore tourists visited J&K and last year, the number registered at 1.5 crore. We are expecting a larger footfall this year,” said Mr. Singh adding that pilgrims from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab visit Vaishno Devi, Jalandra Devi and other temples, which are ancient shrines.

“We will present the picturesque beauty of Dal Lake, the wetlands, Kashmir Valley, handicrafts, houseboats, Akhnoor Fort and other historic places in J&K during the roadshow,” said Mr. Javid.