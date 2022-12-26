Jio rolls out 5G services in Andhra Pradesh in Tirumala, Vizag, Vijayawada and Guntur cities with an initial investment of ₹6,500 crore

December 26, 2022 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Minister for Industries, Infrastructure, Investment & Commerce, Information Technology, Gudivada Amarnath along with Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy and Director General of Police K. V. Rajendranath Reddy launched Jio True 5G services in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. Initially, the services will be available in Tirumala, Guntur, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Amarnath said that availability of high-speed internet on mobile phones has ensured seamless virtual connectivity. With the increase in internet speeds, more people would be able to attend online classes, upgrade their skills and enhance their careers, the Minister said.

Dr. Jawahar Reddy said that the 5G mobile network would pave the way for wider growth opportunities in sectors such as education and healthcare. He said the 5G network would be a gamechanger for the public in rural areas, and observed that 5G services would also provide a conducive atmosphere for start-ups to grow.

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy called upon the youth to put the 5G services to good use.

Jio-AP Chief Executive Officer Mahesh Kumar Mandapalli said that apart from the existing investment of ₹26,000 crore, the firm has invested an additional ₹6,500 crore on the deployment of 5G network in Andhra Pradesh. He said the investment would reach ₹1 lakh crore by the time 5G services are rolled out completely across the State. He said by the end of 2023, Jio True 5G would be made available in every village and mandal. He said Jio has a data market share of 55% in the State.