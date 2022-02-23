Jinnah Tower will get new flagpole, says Commissioner

Municipal Commissioner Nishant Kumar inspecting the erection of a 60-feet flagpole at Jinnah Tower, in Guntur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

Jinnah Tower will soon have a new flagpole that will be 60 feet tall, said Municipal Commissioner Nishant Kumar on Wednesday.

The Guntur Municipal Corporation has already erected a 40-feet tall flagpole and unfurled the tricolour earlier this month.

Responding to concerns that the existing flagpole had been removed, the Commissioner said that a 60-feet flagpole would come after laying of a strong foundation.

The Jinnah Tower is an iconic structure that was built in 1945 in the honour of Mohammad Ali Jinnah by his friend Lal Jan Basha in Guntur. It has come to be known as an enduring symbol of communal harmony, the Commissioner said.