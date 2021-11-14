‘Jilted lover’ sets himself, girl on fire in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 November 2021 00:53 IST

A 21-year-old youth named P. Harshavardhan allegedly set a 20-year-old girl, his classmate, on fire after pouring kerosene on her after calling her to a private lodge under the II Town police station limits here on Saturday night.

After the attack, the accused also allegedly attempted to end his life by setting himself ablaze.

The girl, a resident of Old Karasa area, was shifted to King George Hospital along with the boy. The duo are undergoing treatment.

Police have reached the spot and are collecting details. It was learnt that the boy hails from Warangal in Telangana and has allegedly committed the crime after the girl refused his love proposal.

Classmates

Both reportedly came to know each other while studying in a college in Punjab.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Law & Order I, S. Gouthami, and Two Town Station House Officer Venkat Rao are investigating the case.