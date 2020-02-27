‘Jilted lover’ lands in trouble

In an incident that appears to be straight out of a crime thriller, a jilted lover enacted a drama to fake a fire accident scene to kidnap a girl, but landed in police dragnet after his attempt boomerangs in Kadapa district on Wednesday. The accused, Derangula Krishna Mohan (33), used skull and bones for his ‘drama’.

According to the police, the accused, an engineering graduate started off as an assistant professor in a private college, but finally settled as a ward secretary in Fakirpalli of Kadapa city. He fell in love with a girl (21), a student in his college, and followed her to Bengaluru, where she moved to pursue courses like Java, was pestering her to marry him. On learning about the harassment, the girl’s parents brought her home.

Parents alerted

Finding the girl alone at home on Wednesday, Krishna Mohan sneaked into the house by wearing a burqa and ‘kidnapped’ her. On alerted by the watchful neighbours, her parents lodged a police complaint.

Te police, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Kadapa twn) U. Suryanarayana, were aghast on seeing bones and a skull, with a candle kept next to an open LPG refill and the girl’s spare dress drenched in petrol at her house. He allegedly made all it to divert the attention of the police. The timely police action prevented what could have otherwise been a certain cylinder blast.

Mr. Suryanarayana formed two teams and rushed them to Nellore and Vellore (Tamil Nadu). Using technology, the accused was traced near Vellore railway station and was arrested around noon on Thursday. “The kidnapper tried to fake an accident that however failed. His plan was to mislead the police and her parents that the girl died in the fire accident,” Mr. Suryanarayana said, while producing the accused before the media on Thursday.