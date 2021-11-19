‘Jilted’ lover attack case: girl succumbs to burns

Visakhapatnam

19 November 2021 20:20 IST

Twenty-year-old girl from the city, who was undergoing treatment after receiving severe burns, when her classmate P. Harshavardhan (21), allegedly set her afire and also immolated himself in a lodge at Suryabagh here on November 13, succumbed to burns on Friday. Harshavardhan had died on Tuesday.

According to Inspector of II Town Police Station K. Venkat Rao, the doctors from the KGH declared the girl dead at around 11 a.m. on Friday. Post-mortem has been conducted and the body was handed over to the kin, he said.

Harshavardhan from Bhupalapalle in Telangana and the girl from Visakhapatnam were pursuing B.Tech., in a renowned college in Punjab. According to the statement given by the girl, she treated Harshavardhan as one of her friends, but however he had been proposing her, but she had rejected.

Harshavardhan visited Visakhapatnam on November 12. On November 13, both met in a lodge and after which Harshavardhan had allegedly poured petrol and set her afire. Later, he had immolated himself.