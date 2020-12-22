Jilted girl attempts suicide, in critical state

A 20-year-old girl had attempted suicide at Kattivaripalle village in Madanapalle rural mandal on Monday, after allegedly getting jilted by her lover. The girl was rushed to the area hospital at Madanapalle.

According to the police, A. Srilatha had fallen in love with an auto-driver, Vinodh Kumar, while she was studying intermediate at Hindupur in Anantapur district. The duo was said to have known each other through Facebook, and later their friendship developed into love. After deciding to marry, the duo had reportedly lived together for a couple of years. Following COVID-19 lockdown, the girl came to their parents’ house. As her lover started avoiding her calls, the girl grew suspicious and soon got to know that he was getting ready for an arranged marriage at Hindupur.

In this backdrop, the girl picked up a poisonous substance used for treating ticks on cattle and reached the outskirts of the village. After consuming the contents, she fell unconscious at the roadside. The passersby found her battling for life, and rushed her to the local area hospital, and her condition is said to be serious. The Madanapalle rural police are investigating the matter. Those in distress can call Dial 100.