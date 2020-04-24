JICA financed project makes it a sweet harvest for mango farmers

Just when the farmers were ready to harvest the season’s first produce of mangoes, the lockdown was declared, preventing the local traders from lifting the produce and supplying it to the retail segment.

‘Farm to Family’, an initiative launched as part of the Andhra Pradesh Irrigation and Livelihood Improvement Project - Phase II, financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and implemented by the departments of Water Resources, Horticulture, A.P. Food Processing Society and a few other allied wings of the State government, came to the farmers’ rescue.

Value chain system

The project aims at increasing the local productivity and enhancing marketing facility by supporting integrated farming systems within the Farmer Producers Organisation (FPO) structure, thus contributing to improving the farmers’ lives and creating a value chain system.

A team from the E&Y LPP, the consultants for implementation of the project, devised an innovative way to ease the bottlenecks in the supply chain, where the farmers get their share of income and the buyers get to relish the naturally-ripened mangoes.

Under the ‘Farm to Family’ initiative, mangoes are directly procured from the farmers and supplied directly to the consumers in select townships and gated communities in Hyderabad, based on consolidated demand placed by them.

The E&Y LPP team partnered with an FPO called ‘Reddygudem Mandal Farmers Producers Company Limited’, with 350 farmers as members, to launch the initiative.

“I am happy with this arrangement as I am spared the bagging, transportation, loading and unloading charges. I have received appreciated price and my produce is procured from the farmgate. We are also being educated on grading and sorting,” says Teneru Sambasiva Rao, a farmer from Kondaparaju Perva village in Krishna district.

Selective harvesting

Senior consultant, E&Y, Bhojraju, said the farmers were being taught about selective harvesting, where mangoes that are completely mature to be ripened are plucked.

Katsuo Matsumoto, chief representative, JICA India, said his organisation was keen on supporting and promoting innovations that could improve the well-being of people and help them tide over the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. JICA also supports agriculture and irrigation projects in States such as Jharkhand, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Rajasthan.