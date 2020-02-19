Jewels worth ₹50 lakh gifted to Srinivasa Mangapuram temple

The precious Lakshmi kasula haram of the Tirumala deity being taken around the thoroughfares of Tirupati on the eve of Garuda Seva at the Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple in Srinivasa Mangapuram.

Tirumala

19 February 2020 00:54 IST

A golden ‘Thirukkoram’ and two diamond ‘bhavaleelu’ were on Tuesday gifted to the presiding deity at the temple of Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy at Srinivasa Mangapuram, 11 km from Tirupati, on behalf of the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala.

The jewels were presented on the eve of Garuda Seva at Srinivasa Mangapuram where the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams are in progress.

Of late, the TTD has made it a practice to present gifts to various temples under its fold on festive occasions.

The gifts include a gem-studded golden ‘Thirukkoram’ (head band) weighing 529 grams, and two diamond ‘Bhavaleelu’ (earrings) weighing 454 grams. The total value of the gifts is estimated to be around ₹50 lakh.

The precious jewels were taken around the thoroughfares of Tirupati in a grand procession along with the Lakshmi Kasula Haram specially commissioned from the hill temple before handing them over to the temple authorities. TTD Joint Executive Officer P. Basanth Kumar and other officials took part in the programme.