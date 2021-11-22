Jewelry worth ₹77.6 lakh seized, 3 held

ELURU

22 November 2021 23:51 IST

The Gopalapuram police on Monday arrested three persons, wanted in several cases, and recovered 1,4 kg gold and 8.9 kg silver ornaments worth about ₹77.76 lakh from them.

Addressing the media, West Godavari district Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Dev Sharma said the main accused, Shaik Azeez alias Nani, of Kajuluru village in East Godavari district, committed thefts in East and West Godavari, Visakhapatnam and Krishna districts, along with his accomplices, B. Gana Shiva Sai Yugandhar and K. Ravi.

The SP said that Azeez, who reportedly poses as a financier and a cricketer, committed about 50 thefts in Attili, Nallajerla, Tadepalligudem, Pentapadu, Kovvur Rural, Koyyalagudem, Jangareddygudem, Undrajavaram, Eluru Three Town and other police stations. He was convicted for two years in a case in Bhimadole police station in 2017.

Advertising

Advertising