Jewellery worth ₹1.04 crore seized

The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) personnel on Wednesday confiscated gold and diamond jewellery valued at ₹1.04 crore from two persons travelling from Hyderabad to Madurai by a bus of Orange Travels.

SEB Additional SP Gauthami Sali said the two persons were carrying the ornaments without any documents pertaining to the source of money, place of purchase, or waybill for the destination.

The SEB personnel, with the help of the local police, checked the bus at the Panchalingala check-post on the city outskirts at the inter-State border, took the persons into custody and registered a case.