Jewellery, cash, valuables worth ₹26 crore seized in Guntur Range

Guntur Range Inspector General of Police (IGP), Sarvashresth Tripathi, has said that jewellery, cash and freebies, all valued at about ₹26 crore, have been seized in Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts since the Model Code of Conduct for the elections has come into force.

“Police stepped up vigil at all the check-posts, particularly at the State borders, to prevent transportation of Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL),” the IG told The Hindu on Friday.

About 210 kg of ganja (cannabis) and other drugs, 13,393 litres of NDPL and Duty Paid Liquor (DPL) and 1,439 litres of Illicitly Distilled (ID) liquor had been seized, he said.

Instructions were given to the police personnel to intensify patrolling and take up vehicle checking on the national highways, the IG said.

8.5 kg gold seized

Police Commissioner P.H.D. Ramakrishna said that ₹15.80 crore cash, 8.58 kg gold and 33.15 kg silver, worth about ₹5.76 crore, were seized during the same period.

About 510 kg of ganja, worth ₹24 lakh, was recovered and cases were registered against 87 smugglers in NTR Commissionerate, he added.

.

