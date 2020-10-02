Jewel merchantgoes missing

KAKINADA

02 October 2020 17:50 IST

A 25-year-old Vijayawaada-based jewel merchant reportedly went missing since he checked out from a hotel in Amalapuram town in East Godavari district on September 29.

According to Amalapuram Town CI S.K. Bajilal, the merchant, Kaushik Kumar Jain, came to Amalapuram on September 28 on a business trip and checked in a local hotel. Same day, he collected money from his customers and checked out the next day evening.

“On September 29, Mr. Kaushik Kumar informed his family over phone that he was returning to Vijayawada, but did not reach home till Friday. A missing case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Mr. Kaushik Kumar's paternal uncle Mahendra Jain with the Amalapuram police,” said Mr. Bajilal.

Advertising

Advertising

According to his family, Mr. Kaushik Kumar was carrying at least 200 grams of gold and some cash at the time when checked out from the hotel room.

The police said the jewel merchant was arrested in connection with cricket betting in Vijayawada in 2016.