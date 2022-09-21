Jersey of Andhra Pradesh contingent for National Games unveiled

The games will be held in Gujarat from September 27 to October 12

Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement R.K. Roja after unveiling the athletes’ jersey in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement R.K. Roja, along with officials of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP), unveiled the jersey of the Andhra Pradesh athletes for the 36th National Games-2022 to be held in Gujarat from September 27 to October 12.

Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association organised a ‘Kit Unveiling and Send-off Ceremony’ for the Andhra Pradesh contingent set to participate in the National Games here on Wednesday.

Ms. Roja distributed the kits to over 170 athletes who would represent the State in 36 events

Arjuna and Dronacharya awardee A. Ramana Rao is the chef de mission of the contingent.

SAAP chairman Byreddy Siddharth Reddy; Principal Secretary (Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture) G. Vani Mohan; SAAP vice-chairman and managing director N. Prabhakar Reddy; APOA president Dharmana Krishna Das; and general secretary R.K. Purushotham were present.

The State government had allocated ₹23.91 lakh to support the players at the National Games. In the National Games held in Kerala in 2015, AP athletes had won 16 medals and the State was in 18th place in the country.