Jersey cow delivers an Ongole breed calf in Annamayya district

A Jersey cow at Settigunta village in Annamayya district has given birth to an Ongole breed calf as part of a winter embryo transplant procedure overseen by Dr. Pratap, a veterinarian at the Government Veterinary Hospital.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Dr. Pratap said that the process began on September 29 of last year, when an Ongole breed embryo was transferred to the Jersey cow owned by Kulai Lakshmidevi, a farmer from Jyoti Colony village in Railway Kodur mandal. The successful conception test conducted on December 27 last year was followed by the birth of the Ongole breed calf with superior genetic characteristics on July 16 (Tuesday) at 10:30 p.m..

Dr. Pratap attributed the success of the procedure to the support of the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, to preserve and enhance indigenous cattle breeds and the involvement of the State Animal Development Corporation and Guntur’s Lam Farm, which played a pivotal role in ensuring the successful embryo transfer. He also thanked the scientists who assisted in the process of creating Ongole breed embryos.

Dairy farmers said that it was a milestone not only for the success of this particular procedure but also for its broader implications in safeguarding endangered cattle breeds and expediting the development of cattle with desirable genetic traits. “Such advancements in embryo transfer techniques aid the preservation and enhancement of indigenous cattle, marking a significant step forward in the field of veterinary science,” Dr. Pratap maintained.