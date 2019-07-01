JEO of TTDSreenivasa Rajushifted

The State government has transferred K.S. Sreenivasa Raju, the Tirumala-based Joint Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). He served in the post for over eight years in a row.
Mr. Raju joined the Lord’s service in 2011 during the tenure of N. Kiran Kumar Reddy, the last Chief Minister of the united Andhra Pradesh.
Even after bifurcation and the subsequent change of guard both at Centre and in the State, he remained in the post.
His transfer was widely expected when the election results were out.
In a G.O. issued on Monday, the outgoing official has been directed to report to General Administration department for further posting.
Meanwhile, the Commissioner of VMRDA, P. Basant Kumar, has been posted as the Joint Executive Officer of TTD.
