JEE Advanced: EWS and OBC candidates face problems

They have to upload latest certificates by September 26

Students from Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Other Backward Castes (OBC), who have qualified in the IIT JEE Main examination, held by the National Testing Agency (NTA), from September 1 to 6, are in a quandary.

The Main result was declared last week, and the students, who qualified under these categories, were asked to upload their latest certificate, issued by the authorities concerned after April 1, by September 26.

It is mandatory for a student to secure 90.37 percentile in the common rank list, 70.24 percentile under EWS, 72.88 under OBC, 50.17 under SC and 39.06 under ST. This is apart from satisfying other norms like qualifying in Std, XII (Intermediate) with mathematics, physics and chemistry. The JEE Advanced examination is slated for September 27.

“The EWS certificate has to be issued by the Tahsildar's office. But the candidates have to apply through Mee Seva centres. The time stipulated shows that it will take 30 days for issue of the certificate. The result was declared a week ago and even if a student applies for the certificate, the time left is less than three weeks and we are at a loss to understand on our next course of action,” said Ravi Kumar, of China Mushidiwada, whose son has qualified under EWS.

“I had taken the certificate in March this year but it cannot be uploaded. In the time of the pandemic, making students and their parents run around Tahsildar’s office for certificate is not a good idea. The income of parents is unlikely to change in a month in times of the pandemic, when salaries are being cut by employers,” he said.

Meanwhile, the SFI activists staged a protest at the Tahsildar’s office, at Seethammadhara, on Friday evening demanding quick issue of certificates to students to enable them attend the JEE Advanced examinations. “Students are being made to shell out ₹1,000 or more in view of the emergency for the issue of the certificate,” said Rajesh, who was present at the protest.