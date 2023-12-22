JD Lakshminarayana launches political party in A.P.

December 22, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

Former CBI Joint Director Vasagiri Venkata Lakshminarayana, popularly known as JD Lakshminarayana, launched a new political party, Jai Bharat National Party (JBNP), here on Friday.

On the occasion, Mr. Lakshminarayana made critical comments against the existing political parties saying the present-day politics centred around hereditary political parties. The parties blame one another for indulging in corrupt practices, he said.

The objective of the JBNP was to free people from corruption and slavery. ‘‘Unemployment is high and is a major problem in the State. Every political party has failed in achieving the Special Category Status. The JBNP has been founded to achieve the SCS for Andhra Pradesh,’‘ he said.

Stating that he worked with renewed vigour and enthusiasm after the 2019 elections, Mr. Lakshminarayana said that he elicited opinions from all quarters.

‘’The JBNP has been launched to provide good governance. It will prove that politics means good governance. If voted to power, the party will not raise debts nor commit any mistakes. It will show how to meet the requirements and needs through development. The JBNP will strive to bring out the State from darkness and will focus on ending corruption,’‘ he said.

Mr. Lakshminarayana contested from the Visakhapatnam constituency in the 2019 general election from the Jana Sena Party and quit the JSP in 2020.

