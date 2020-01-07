JC’s meet with Kishan Reddy triggers speculation

Former Anantapur MP J.C. Diwakar Reddy met Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy here on Monday fuelling speculation that the TDP strongman might join the Bharatiya Janata Party. The meeting was very brief at the Government Arts College helipad at noon. He welcomed him with a bouquet and greeted him and did not talk anything elaborately.

After the general elections speculation was rife that Mr. Diwakar Reddy would join the BJP as former Dharmavaram TDP MLA Varadapuram Suri (Gonuguntla Suryanarayana) switched sides within two months of losing his election. After getting conditional bail from the High Court on Saturday and getting released from the Anantapur Rural police station, Mr. Diwakar Reddy had accused the YSR Congress Party government of targeting him and other Opposition leaders.

On Monday, Mr. Diwakar Reddy, however, clarified that he had no plans to switch over to the BJP.

At a press conference on Saturday night, he even asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dismiss the Andhra Pradesh government and announce elections afresh for the State Assembly. He alleged that the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government was running a police raj and wanted the Centre to analyse all his actions and dismiss it suo motu. A day after, Mr. Diwakar Reddy met BJP national secretary Satya Kumar at the R&B Guest House here and later commented that there was no future for regional parties. He opined that national parties would rule the country in the future.