 JCI India announces scholarships worth Rs.50 lakh

Students of IX to XII standard eligible for aid of Rs.2500 each

Students of IX to XII standard eligible for aid of Rs.2500 each

Junior Chamber International (JCI) India has announced to provide scholarships to 2,000 needy students across the country for the academic year 2022-23.

JCI India Foundation Board Director N.B. Harshavardhan Reddy and Administration Committee member G.L. Manohar said scholarships worth Rs.2,500 each would be given for students of IX to XII standard. The requirements are a minimum 60% score, latest annual examination marks sheet/certificate by the school headmaster, recommendation letter from the school and the parents’ income certificate.

Applicants can contact Tirupati unit president P. Raja Reddy on mobile no. 98851 37137 or secretary Doraswamy Raju on no. 95732 66999.