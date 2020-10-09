JC terms Jagan’s rule dictatorial

‘Government foisting false cases against my family members’

After a long spell of silence, former Anantapur MP and TDP leader J.C. Diwakar Reddy on Friday hit out at the YSRCP, terming the rule of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as dictatorial, while preparing for an agitation against the government’s denial of permission for limestone quarries.

Limestone quarry

Mr. Diwakar Reddy, who had come to the office of Assistant Director of Mines at Tadipatri, questioned as to why his family members’ application for sanction of permission for limestone quarry was not being given and why was a Vigilance inquiry ordered instead.

“The Y.S. Jagan government is using the government officers to harm our family by foisting false cases. The SC/ST cases against my brother and his son are an example. The officers need to understand that for fear of transfer, they should not act against my family with vengeance,” Mr. Diwakar Reddy said.

In his inimitable style, he quipped, “I do not know why the government and officials have shown sympathy on me and spared me alone, while targeting my family members.”

When the Assistant Director was not there in office, Mr. Diwakar Reddy threatened to launch an indefinite hunger strike if permissions were not granted to his family members. The Tadipatri police ensured that there was no untoward incident.