JC showers praise on Jagan

At a time when the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leadership is alleging that anarchy prevailed under Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s 100-day rule in the State, its leader and former MP J. C. Diwakar Reddy has asserted that the State government is doing fairly well in administration and governance.

“We can give 100 marks to the government,” Mr. Diwakar Reddy said in a chit chat with the reporters at the Secretariat at Velagapudi near here on Friday.

Asserting that Mr. Jagan’s administration was impressive, he expressed the view that the Chief Minister needed a hand-holding. He, however, was quick to add Mr. Jagan is intelligent but did not elaborate. Every issue needs to be examined through a microscope to rectify the mistakes, if any.

Merger opposed

Referring to the Cabinet’s decision to merge the APSRTC with the government, hsaid the government did not create any new jobs with it.

The merger would impose a huge burden on the government. It was not the duty of the government to do business, he said.

To a question on Capital city, Mr. Diwakar Reddy said that it would remain at Amaravati.