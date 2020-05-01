JC: sanitisers, masks given to FP dealers

Joint Collector L. Shiva Shankar inspected various fair price shops in the city on Friday. He inspected an FP shop in a red zone area and inquired from the cardholders on the distribution of rations to them.

He said 19,900 bottles of 100 ml sanitisers and an equal number of masks were distributed to ration depots in the district. He said the masks were meant for the use of ration dealers and santiser was meant for both dealers and cardholders.

He underlined the importance of proper utilisation of masks and sanitiser apart from observing social distancing norms to check the spread of the virus.

District Supply Officer Nirmala Bai was present.

‘No crop loss’

Civil Supplies Commissioner Kona Sashidhar directed the officials from different districts to report on the damages to crops, if any, during the recent rain.

He held a videoconference with officials on the third round of essential commodities supply and underlined the importance of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

Mr. Shiva Shankar said there was no crop loss in the district during the recent rains.