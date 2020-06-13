J.C. Prabhakar, son held in BS-III vehicles case

ANANTAPUR

They are accused of producing fake NOC from police

Former Tadipatri MLA and Telugu Desam Party leader J.C. Prabhakar Reddy and his son J. Ashmit Reddy were arrested from their Jubilee Hills residence on Saturday and produced before a judge, who remanded them in 14 days judicial custody.

Based on complaints from Transport Department officials that the accused had produced fake documents while registering lorry-trailers, the Anantapur police, led by Tadipatri DSP A. Srinivasulu, conducted searches in their house for two hours from 2 a.m. and shifted them in a car to the Anantapur I Town police station by 11 a.m.

The Transport Department had filed 27 FIRs with the police, pertaining to the purchase of 154 BS-III-compliant lorry-trailers in scrap from Ashok Leyland and getting them registered as BS-IV vehicles at Kohima in Nagaland by producing fake invoices, insurance certificates and police no-objection certificates.

Anantapur Deputy Transport Commissioner N. Sivaram Prasad had filed complaints against the directors of Jatadhara Industries Private Limited, J. Ashmit Reddy and J.C. Uma Reddy (wife of Mr. Prabhakar), and C. Gopal Reddy & Co. director Gopal Reddy.

“As part of investigation, the police found that the ‘Police NOC’ provided by the representatives of the companies were fake and produced by some persons on demand from Mr. Prabhakar and Mr. Ashmit Reddy. Based on the assertions of those people, the police registered cases of cheating and forgery and arrested the duo,” Deputy Superintendent of Police G. Veeraghava Reddy told The Hindu.