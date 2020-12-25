JC Prabhakar, son booked under SC, ST Atrocities Act

Tadipatri police on Friday registered two cases each against former MLA J.C. Prabhakar Reddy and his son Ashmit Reddy under various sections of the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 based on complaints received from two persons.
Tadipatri Deputy Superintendent of Police Chinta Chaitanya Kumar Reddy told The Hindu that a third case was also filed suo motu against an unnamed person for posting audio and post related to current MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy. “This particular social media voice recording post led to the entire trouble and clashes between two groups on Thursday and imposition of Section 144, hence we have taken it suo motu, Mr. Chaitanya said.
While an independent person travelling on the street, Kasi Manoj, lodged a complaint against J.C. Prabhakar Reddy and Ashmit Reddy and eight others, another person identified as Bhramendra, driver of Anil Kumar Reddy, too filed a complaint against the former MLA and his son along with the same eight persons.
Meanwhile, Mr. Prabhakar Reddy speaking to mediapersons said that he would not file a complaint against anyone, when asked about the CCTV footage in which the current MLA and some others were seen coming into his house.
