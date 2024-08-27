GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

J.C. Prabhakar Reddy warns against illegal sand mining and transportation in Tadipatri

He cautions around 25 individuals who had previously been involved in illegal sand mining activities

Updated - August 27, 2024 06:30 pm IST

Published - August 27, 2024 06:18 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau
J.C. Prabhakar Reddy.

J.C. Prabhakar Reddy. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former MLA of Tadipatri, J.C. Prabhakar Reddy, expressed his concerns over the alleged rampant illegal sand mining and transportation in his constituency.

Through a video released on Tuesday, Mr. Reddy cautioned around 25 individuals who had previously been involved in illegal sand mining activities in Tadipatri. Mentioning that said individuals were in fact “dear to him”, he urged them not to distance themselves from him by engaging in such unlawful activities.

In the video, he directly addressed the owners of tippers involved in illicit sand transportation, warning them that if their illegal activities were traced back to the constituency, their tippers would be confiscated, leaving them to face the consequences alone.

He also recounted previous legal efforts to curb illegal sand transportation, including appeals to the Green Tribunal, Supreme Court, and High Courts. While criticising the previous YSRCP government’s handling of the illegal activity, he stressed that the present TDP-led NDA government in the State will initiate stern action against it.

He acknowledged the hardships endured by his supporters over the past five years and reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring justice for all. 

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Telugu Desam Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.