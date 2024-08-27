Senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former MLA of Tadipatri, J.C. Prabhakar Reddy, expressed his concerns over the alleged rampant illegal sand mining and transportation in his constituency.

Through a video released on Tuesday, Mr. Reddy cautioned around 25 individuals who had previously been involved in illegal sand mining activities in Tadipatri. Mentioning that said individuals were in fact “dear to him”, he urged them not to distance themselves from him by engaging in such unlawful activities.

In the video, he directly addressed the owners of tippers involved in illicit sand transportation, warning them that if their illegal activities were traced back to the constituency, their tippers would be confiscated, leaving them to face the consequences alone.

He also recounted previous legal efforts to curb illegal sand transportation, including appeals to the Green Tribunal, Supreme Court, and High Courts. While criticising the previous YSRCP government’s handling of the illegal activity, he stressed that the present TDP-led NDA government in the State will initiate stern action against it.

He acknowledged the hardships endured by his supporters over the past five years and reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring justice for all.