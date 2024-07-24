ADVERTISEMENT

J.C. Prabhakar Reddy stages protest in Anantapur

Updated - July 24, 2024 07:22 pm IST

Published - July 24, 2024 07:21 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

He demands that cases be filed against Ministers who had allegedly filed false cases against him while YSR Congress Party was in power

The Hindu Bureau

Tadipatri municipal chairman J.C. Prabhakar Reddy staging a protest in front of the One Town police station in Anantapur on Wednesday.

Former MLA and present Municipal chairman of Tadipatri, J.C. Prabhakar Reddy, organised a protest in front of the One Town Police Station, here on Wednesday.

He demanded that cases be filed against former government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, former transport minister Perni Nani, Deputy Traffic Commissioner Sivaprasad, and former Tadipatri MLA Kethireddi Peddareddi, among others, who had allegedly filed false cases against him while YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was in power.

Wearing black scarves, Mr. Prabhakar Reddy and his hundreds of followers, took out a rally with over 200 vehicles from Tadipatri town and arrived at the police station. After he submitted a complaint, the police agreed to register a case, easing the tense atmosphere.

Later, Mr. Prabhakar Reddy spoke to Anantapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Murali Krishna at the latter’s office, urging him to remove the alleged false cases against him and his followers.

