J.C. Prabhakar Reddy calls on Y.S. Vijayalakshmi in Hyderabad

Updated - July 29, 2024 07:42 pm IST

Published - July 29, 2024 07:17 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Tadipatri municipal chairman J.C. Prabhakar Reddy calling on Y.S. Vijayalakshmi at her residence in Hyderabad on Monday.

The meeting of Tadipatri municipal chairman and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader J.C. Prabhakar Reddy with Y.S. Vijayalakshmi, wife of the late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, at her Lotus Pond residence in Hyderabad on Monday created a buzz in the political circles of the State, particularly in the combined Anantapur district. He was said to have inquired about her health and her yoga practice.

It may be noted that J.C. Diwakar Reddy, his brother, had held a ministerial berth in Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s cabinet when the J.C. family was affiliated with the Congress prior to 2009.

The family, however, did not secure a ministerial berth when Mr. Rajasekhara Reddy became the Chief Minister for a second term after the 2009 elections, prompting the brothers to switch to the TDP.

After the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), led by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, came to power in 2019, Mr. Prabhakar Reddy became a serious critic of that government, blaming some key leaders of the YSRCP for creating hurdles in their businesses.

Mr. Prabhakar Reddy’s meeting with Ms. Vijayalakshmi comes in the aftermath of the TDP returning to power in Andhra Pradesh, and his son J.C. Asmith Reddy winning as the TDP MLA from Tadipatri in Anantapur district.

