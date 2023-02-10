ADVERTISEMENT

J.C. Prabhakar Reddy arrested for ‘trespassing’, released on personal surety

February 10, 2023 06:53 am | Updated 06:53 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tadipatri Police on February 9 (Thursday) made a preventive arrest of Tadipatri Municipal Chairperson J.C. Prabhakar Reddy on charge of trespassing into a private property to ‘check alleged illegal sand mining’. He was released in the evening on personal surety.

Tadipatri Deputy Superintendent of Police V.K.N. Chaitanya said that Mr. Prabhakar Reddy, along with 70 people, went to a sand reach, a private property, to check the alleged illegal sand mining in Peddapappur mandal without obtaining permission. He also staged a dharna in front of the Peddapappur MRO office.

The TDP former MLA alleged illegal sand mining opposite the Peddapappur MRO office and sought action against it. “Mr. Prabhakar Reddy was released at around 4 p.m. on personal surety,” said the DSP.

There was a tense situation in Peddapappuru, with the villagers and the police personnel gathering there.

