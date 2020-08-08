J.C. Prabhakar held under SC/ST Act

He was also booked for flouting COVID norms

The Tadipatri Rural police slapped a case under the SC/ ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against J.C. Prabhakar for allegedly threatening the Tadipatri Rural Circle Inspector Devender Kumar on Kadapa-Anantapur district border while returning from Kadapa Central Jail in a procession along with a large number of people on Thursday.

The former MLA, who is an accused in the sale of BS-III vehicles as BS-IV ones, had come out on conditional bail, hence had come to Anantapur from Tadipatri to sign a register in the police station. Following two fresh cases filed in Tadipatri police station, he was arrested and produced before a judge at Gooty. He was remanded in 14 days judicial custody.

Devender Kumar and another police officer lodged a complaint stating that the former MLA, along with a few others, got down from the vehicle and pointed finger at the CI and threatened him in abusive language. The case also pertains to obstructing the government officer from discharging his duties. A second case was filed against Mr. Prabhakar and several others for flouting the COVID-19 travel restrictions and taking out a procession.